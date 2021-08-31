Chonk Trading Down 4.1% This Week (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. During the last week, Chonk has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chonk coin can now be bought for about $54.85 or 0.00117709 BTC on popular exchanges. Chonk has a market cap of $2.14 million and $15,250.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chonk alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00056296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00014065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.18 or 0.00843711 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00046864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00101382 BTC.

Chonk Coin Profile

CHONK is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chonk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chonk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.