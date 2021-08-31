Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Trading 4.1% Higher

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.71 and last traded at $20.25. 3,021 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 5,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.46.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.72.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.259 per share. This is a boost from Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY)

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.