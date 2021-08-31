Chromia Trading Up 10.8% Over Last Week (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chromia has a market cap of $180.29 million and approximately $84.45 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000895 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00056532 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002829 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00014005 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $404.45 or 0.00863230 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00047131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00102775 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,300 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

