Chrysalis Investments (LON:MERI) Shares Up 8.8%

Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:MERI) shares shot up 8.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 174 ($2.27) and last traded at GBX 174 ($2.27). 2,932,196 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 487% from the average session volume of 499,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160 ($2.09).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 210.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 199.34.

Chrysalis Investments Company Profile (LON:MERI)

Merian Chrysalis Investment Co Ltd is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.

