Cincinnati Financial Corp Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cincinnati Financial Corp increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.5% of Cincinnati Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cincinnati Financial Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $60,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 48,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 27,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.78. 5,948,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,644,732. The company has a market capitalization of $213.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $121.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

