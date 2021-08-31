Cincinnati Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Cincinnati Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp owned 0.19% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $17,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 28.7% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

PNW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.45.

Shares of NYSE:PNW traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $76.90. 710,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.32. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

