Cincinnati Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cincinnati Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 3.1% of Cincinnati Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cincinnati Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Broadcom worth $127,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $497.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,716,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $343.48 and a one year high of $507.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $478.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469.66.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. upped their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

