Cincinnati Financial Corp Has $58.29 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cincinnati Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Valero Energy accounts for 1.4% of Cincinnati Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cincinnati Financial Corp owned 0.18% of Valero Energy worth $58,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 99.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.53.

VLO stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,102,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,995,716. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

