Cincinnati Financial Corp Sells 13,000 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Cincinnati Financial Corp cut its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp owned 0.19% of Hasbro worth $24,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HAS shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.22.

HAS traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $98.31. The company had a trading volume of 625,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,718. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.25 and a 12-month high of $104.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.13.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other Hasbro news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,289.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

