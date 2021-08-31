Cincinnati Financial Corp Takes Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Cincinnati Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EL. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 81.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, insider John Demsey sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.53, for a total value of $2,128,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 511,948 shares of company stock valued at $163,492,967 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EL traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $340.49. 1,249,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.23 and a 12-month high of $344.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $324.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.81.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

EL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.35.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

