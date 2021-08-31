Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Holdings Reduced by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60,084 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $15,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Cintas by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $393.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $307.65 and a 52 week high of $396.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.58.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.11%.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

