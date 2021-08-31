Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Sets New 12-Month High at $396.38

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $396.38 and last traded at $395.77, with a volume of 355094 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $393.53.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.44.

Get Cintas alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.11%.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.