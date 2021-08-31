Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Trimmed by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 530,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 82,724 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $28,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $58.83. 630,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,226,330. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

