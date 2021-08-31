Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Increased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,004,859 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,798 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Cisco Systems worth $530,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 129,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,667 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $1,264,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.0% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,047 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.70. 468,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,226,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.10 and a 200-day moving average of $52.35. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

