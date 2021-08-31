Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Lifted by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 129,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 28.8% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 11.5% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,667 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.0% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,047 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.72. 487,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,226,330. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.35. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The stock has a market cap of $247.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

