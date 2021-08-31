Citigroup Lowers AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target to $32.00

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on T. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.16.

T opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. AT&T has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.35. The company has a market capitalization of $194.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.84, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in T. Lowe FS raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the third quarter. Lowe FS now owns 43,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Management purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $554,000. ING Groep raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 72.3% in the third quarter. ING Groep now owns 587,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,148,000 after purchasing an additional 246,626 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.9% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft now owns 1,193,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,589,000 after purchasing an additional 66,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerstein Fisher grew its holdings in AT&T by 264.6% during the third quarter. Gerstein Fisher now owns 90,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 65,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

