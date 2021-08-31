Civilization (CIV) 24 Hour Volume Hits $613,470.00

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Civilization has a market cap of $39.65 million and approximately $613,470.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civilization coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Civilization has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00056576 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002844 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00014067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $391.58 or 0.00833051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00048541 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00102517 BTC.

Civilization Profile

Civilization is a coin. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Civilization Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civilization should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civilization using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

