Civitas Price Down 5.6% This Week (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. In the last week, Civitas has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $111,658.28 and approximately $6.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00020493 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001450 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000123 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000397 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,230,279 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

