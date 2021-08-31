Clarius Group LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 122,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,000. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.6% of Clarius Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Clarius Group LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUSB. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $471,000.

Shares of VUSB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.14. 31,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,479. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $51.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.11.

