Clarius Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,242 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,242 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Target by 5.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,883 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Target by 6.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,739 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 34.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 3.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $3.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.24. The stock had a trading volume of 143,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,272. Target Co. has a one year low of $143.38 and a one year high of $267.06. The company has a market capitalization of $121.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.66.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Target declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.30.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,744 shares of company stock valued at $27,956,684 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

