Clarius Group LLC Buys 1,660 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.96. The stock had a trading volume of 128,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,334. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.30 and a 200-day moving average of $64.80. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $67.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

