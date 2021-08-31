Clarius Group LLC Buys 4,372 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

T traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,579,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average is $29.35.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

