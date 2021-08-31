Clarius Group LLC Has $1.69 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 113,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,466 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,642,131. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

