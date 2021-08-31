Clarius Group LLC Has $12.40 Million Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,986 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial makes up approximately 1.1% of Clarius Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Clarius Group LLC owned 0.07% of Cincinnati Financial worth $12,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 625,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,927,000 after buying an additional 37,848 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 374.1% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,261. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.66. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $69.92 and a 52 week high of $125.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CINF. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.17.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

