Clarius Group LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,128 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after acquiring an additional 714,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,647,571,000 after acquiring an additional 424,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,304,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,637,209,000 after acquiring an additional 57,520 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,450,702,000 after buying an additional 566,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,187,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,386,780,000 after buying an additional 154,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.25. The stock had a trading volume of 49,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,761. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $247.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.