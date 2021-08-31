Clarius Group LLC Has $41.14 Million Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 879,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Clarius Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $41,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMFL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000.

BATS:OMFL traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.41. 159,174 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.74.

