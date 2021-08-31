Clarius Group LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.1% of Clarius Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,750.91, for a total transaction of $8,252,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,292,397.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.82, for a total value of $37,997,803.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 478,231 shares of company stock worth $358,439,832 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $8.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,917.59. 25,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,573. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,929.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,685.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,405.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

