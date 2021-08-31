Clarius Group LLC Makes New $7.63 Million Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,633,000. Tesla makes up about 0.7% of Clarius Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 39.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 217.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $552,633,000 after buying an additional 566,506 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,871,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,973,095,000 after buying an additional 404,120 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 28.0% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,595,090 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,065,408,000 after buying an additional 348,448 shares during the period. 39.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $5.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $736.72. 508,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,916,812. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $679.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $669.24. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $329.88 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.79, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $585.89.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,175 shares of company stock valued at $38,151,862. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

