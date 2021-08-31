Clarius Group LLC Purchases 11,542 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,542 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF comprises 1.5% of Clarius Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Clarius Group LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $16,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RODM. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter worth $145,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 92.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter worth $251,000.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,562. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.61. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $31.96.

