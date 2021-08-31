Clarius Group LLC Sells 3,179 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the quarter. Smartsheet accounts for 1.2% of Clarius Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Clarius Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Smartsheet worth $13,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at $71,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at $80,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at $113,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.19.

In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $1,260,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,905,439.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $115,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,262 shares in the company, valued at $945,400.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 312,546 shares of company stock valued at $21,416,242. 6.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,517. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.27. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

