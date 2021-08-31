Clarius Group LLC Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,752,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,583,000 after purchasing an additional 114,629 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 143,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 41.0% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 21,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.21. 129,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,117,184. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The company has a market cap of $176.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.33.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

