Clarkson (LON:CKN) Sets New 52-Week High at $3,860.00

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,860 ($50.43) and last traded at GBX 3,758.94 ($49.11), with a volume of 2365 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,795 ($49.58).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective for the company. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Clarkson from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,850 ($50.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Clarkson from GBX 4,110 ($53.70) to GBX 4,295 ($56.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, started coverage on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,029 ($52.64).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,323.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,007.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Clarkson’s payout ratio is currently -0.95%.

In related news, insider Jeff Woyda sold 6,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,553 ($46.42), for a total transaction of £232,437.26 ($303,680.77).

About Clarkson (LON:CKN)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

