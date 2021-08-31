Clay B. Siegall Sells 35,706 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 35,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.86, for a total value of $5,957,903.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Clay B. Siegall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Clay B. Siegall sold 2,789 shares of Seagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $431,039.95.

On Thursday, August 5th, Clay B. Siegall sold 23,560 shares of Seagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $3,842,164.80.

On Friday, July 2nd, Clay B. Siegall sold 15,268 shares of Seagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total value of $2,387,304.48.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $4,241,802.03.

Shares of SGEN stock traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $167.60. 736,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.04 and a 200 day moving average of $150.74. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Seagen by 56.3% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Seagen by 3.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Seagen by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Seagen by 9.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Seagen by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.75.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

