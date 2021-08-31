Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Nordstrom worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,882,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,976,000 after buying an additional 1,479,995 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the first quarter worth $88,893,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,251,000 after purchasing an additional 27,318 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 5.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,009,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,222,000 after purchasing an additional 54,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the first quarter worth $37,011,000. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on JWN. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.31.

In related news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JWN opened at $28.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,803.00, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.39. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

