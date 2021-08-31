Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Summit Redstone cut shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $191.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.33. The stock has a market cap of $176.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

