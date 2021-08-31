Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.50 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,844 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,842 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,540,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,407,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,132,000 after purchasing an additional 489,172 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $233.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.45 and a 200-day moving average of $217.10. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $162.85 and a twelve month high of $233.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

