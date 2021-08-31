Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $5.65 Million Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 1,309.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,055 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAG. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1,557.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1,011.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 84,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 77,120 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 30.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 339,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after buying an additional 80,097 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 8.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,136,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,334,000 after buying an additional 157,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 9.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 730,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,592,000 after buying an additional 65,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,830.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $1,156,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAG opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average of $36.10.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.35%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.