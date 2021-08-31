Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $6.44 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,803,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $1,386,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $2,440,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock opened at $413.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $383.82 and a 200-day moving average of $359.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.82.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

