Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $7.09 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,783 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,896,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,702,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,492,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in AT&T by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,679,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,387,000 after purchasing an additional 524,200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in AT&T by 9.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,671,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $871,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,443 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 3.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,909,000 after purchasing an additional 874,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.16.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $194.42 billion, a PE ratio of -87.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average of $29.35.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

