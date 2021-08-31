Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 2,552 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 31,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 78,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 169,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $112.53 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $116.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.42 and its 200 day moving average is $110.32.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

