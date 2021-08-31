Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 35,925 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,312 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 35,925 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Tapestry worth $7,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.74.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average of $43.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.