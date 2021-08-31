Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 6,007 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,007 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 19.4% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 81.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 242,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,586,000 after purchasing an additional 109,092 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 16.0% during the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,744,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 85.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,361,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,168,000 after acquiring an additional 627,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $92.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $58.04 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.10 and a 200 day moving average of $77.60.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

