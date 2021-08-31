Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 9,500 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Watchman Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 67,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 304,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,200,000 after buying an additional 13,047 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 19,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 429,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,489,000 after buying an additional 41,217 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $82.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.67 and its 200-day moving average is $82.66. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $82.11 and a 1 year high of $83.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.