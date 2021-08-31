Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Trims Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 47.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,422,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,769,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 44.9% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 13,444 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Altria Group by 15.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 832,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,717,000 after buying an additional 111,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $49.70 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $91.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average is $48.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

