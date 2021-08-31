Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,035 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $7,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 50.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,679,000 after buying an additional 15,846,189 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 221.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,848,000 after buying an additional 7,881,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,535,000 after buying an additional 470,458 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.2% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,660,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,083,000 after buying an additional 121,282 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 9,982.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,363,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,467,000 after buying an additional 5,310,782 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

NYSE:CARR opened at $58.03 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

