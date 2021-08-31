Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) Shares Down 10.4%

Clikia Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLKA)’s share price traded down 10.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.38. 84,722 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 55,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74.

About Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA)

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Clikia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clikia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.