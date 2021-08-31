ClinTex CTi (CTI) Market Cap Reaches $7.27 Million

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0636 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. ClinTex CTi has a total market cap of $7.27 million and $432,351.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00057018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00014001 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $401.41 or 0.00855222 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00047077 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00103729 BTC.

About ClinTex CTi

ClinTex CTi is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io . The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

