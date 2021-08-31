Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells $2,429,600.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $2,429,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NET stock traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.74. 3,040,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,898,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. The firm has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.17 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.43. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $127.70.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 20.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,327 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,373 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,835,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NET shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.13.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

