Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the July 29th total of 1,950,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 893,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of CCEP traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.77. 57,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,034. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.44. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 21.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. HSBC raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

