Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 11,141 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 530,946 shares.The stock last traded at $26.49 and had previously closed at $26.42.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDXS. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Codexis alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -71.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.07.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Codexis news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $406,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,578.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDXS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 2,965.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Codexis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Codexis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Codexis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Codexis by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codexis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.